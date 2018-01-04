PeachHeck on November 21, 2018

I stopped by this place once after work, picked up some Kryptonite and Rosetta Stone The Rosetta Stone had me Rosetta Stoned, it was however incredibly dry. I wasn’t affected necessarily, just curious. I was told Kryptonite would had me relaxed and sleepy but it kept me up and made me restless and slightly anxious most of the times I smoked it. The woman at the front counter was very nice, but almost seemed new. She was really nice and tried very hard. I will most likely return again although the prices are slightly higher than my normal “go-to” place.