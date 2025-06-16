DISPENSARY
Mint Cannabis Co. - Hillsboro
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Mint Cannabis Co. - Hillsboro
Hours and Info (PT)
saturday
8am - 9:50pm
sunday
8am - 9:50pm
monday
8am - 9:50pm
tuesday
8am - 9:50pm
wednesday
8am - 9:50pm
thursday
8am - 9:50pm
friday
8am - 9:50pm
1 Review of Mint Cannabis Co. - Hillsboro
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
s........h
June 16, 2025
Contains a variety of THC products and accessories at a transparent and equal, if not lower price for staple items. Staff is consistently friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend to any cannabis enthusiast!