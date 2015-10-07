lilrandolph23
Everything i been looking for nice fresh buds in jar let you look see and smell.no pre package shi good strains smell bud from outside door
4.7
6 reviews
The Best!!!
Went for the first time today. Prices are amazing and they are so nice and helpful. I'm a newly minted card carrier and they we're really helpful and didn't make me feel like I was a lame rookie, which some of the really nice places have done. they we're low on inventory today, but I still left with good stuff and my free gift. I'll be back! No parking in front of pollo loco. bring your papers, id and drivers license.
Really dope prices, which I guess in part at least, comes with the territory due to location. Twice I got ridiculously stink Cheese for $15 an eighth. Today I got an eighth of Jack Frost and a gram of purple-ass God's Gift. Have thus far saved the GG, but I started at Jack Frost.... 3 spliffs in, I was almost fallin asleep on the bus/train. Strong indica, certainly at $20. I mean, super good prices. I troop there, and all the food going back is off the hook. There's a cumaica, mamá art café, a parklet & Last Supper mural in the Excelsior on that end of Mission. Tons and tons of good cooks, dishes and places to eat. Obviously to me, another key selling point is their neighbor, Cookies. They have the $50 halls. I get thrown outta everywhere so I go more places. But if I started loving Starbucks off the 50 cent refills, how ya think I feel about $50 halfway to the Mission? And nigga, I've literally had shotguns pulled on me in Starbucks. This summer.
I finally dropped by Mission Organics on a strain hunt for Game Changer. I was pleasantly surprised by the affable and helpful staff, who helped me find quality medicine from their large selection. My bud tender made me feel welcome and unrushed, which is essential for me. It's the variety of flowers and cost that makes Mission Organics a competitive dispensary in a city already full of them. Like most, they have sun grown mmj at lower cost, which is great for folks on a budget, but hey also have a very nice high-end selection for connoisseurs. I'm definitely going to go back soon because I really liked the people that I met, but also because I'm sure that when something new comes to town, they'll probably have it.
got to be the best dispensary as far as prices go