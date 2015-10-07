UZSmalls on December 2, 2015

Really dope prices, which I guess in part at least, comes with the territory due to location. Twice I got ridiculously stink Cheese for $15 an eighth. Today I got an eighth of Jack Frost and a gram of purple-ass God's Gift. Have thus far saved the GG, but I started at Jack Frost.... 3 spliffs in, I was almost fallin asleep on the bus/train. Strong indica, certainly at $20. I mean, super good prices. I troop there, and all the food going back is off the hook. There's a cumaica, mamá art café, a parklet & Last Supper mural in the Excelsior on that end of Mission. Tons and tons of good cooks, dishes and places to eat. Obviously to me, another key selling point is their neighbor, Cookies. They have the $50 halls. I get thrown outta everywhere so I go more places. But if I started loving Starbucks off the 50 cent refills, how ya think I feel about $50 halfway to the Mission? And nigga, I've literally had shotguns pulled on me in Starbucks. This summer.