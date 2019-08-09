Follow
Mission Organic Center
415-585-6337
242 products
Last updated:
1:1 Sublingual Drops (15ml)
from Awaken Topical
THC
CBD
$40.99each
In-store only
Tropical Berry 3.5g
from Viola
THC
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Infinity (3.5g)
from FlowKana
4.53%
THC
6.88%
CBD
Infinity 3.5g
Strain
$35.99each
In-store only
Strawberry Valley (Special Edition)
from Flow Kana
25.19%
THC
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
White Runtz (3.5g)
from Runtz
THC
CBD
$75.99each
In-store only
Orange Cookies (3.5g)
from Lit House
25%
THC
CBD
$51.99each
In-store only
Mai Tai (3.5g)
from Northern Emeralds
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mai Tai Cookies
Strain
$55.99each
In-store only
Sapphire Kush (3.5g)
from Northern Emeralds
21%
THC
CBD
$58.99each
In-store only
Scooby snacks 3.5g
from Jahlibyrd
23.56%
THC
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Zookies 3.5g
from Ember Valley
21.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$60.99each
In-store only
Mendo Crumble 3.5g
from Madrone
23.51%
THC
CBD
$50.99each
In-store only
Lava Cake (3.5g)
from LIT House
THC
CBD
$51.99each
In-store only
Black Jack (3.5g)
from Kind County Farms
19.9%
THC
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Kosher Dog (3.5g)
from Pacific Reserve
19.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Dog
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Banana OG
from Pacific Reserve
21%
THC
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Lazy Lightning 3.5g
from Good Flower
18.91%
THC
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Velvet Purps 3.5g Sun Roots Farm
from Flow Kana
15.01%
THC
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Wedding Cake 3.5g
from Cookies
21.18%
THC
CBD
$60.99each
In-store only
Connect 406 (3.5g)
from Canndescent
20.98%
THC
0%
CBD
CONNECT 406
Strain
$60.99each
In-store only
Boss OG
from Pacific Reserve
16.57%
THC
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Sleep Drops 15ml
from Dr. Kerklaan
112.5mg
THC
37.5mg
CBD
Sleep Drops 15ml
Strain
$50.99each
In-store only
3:1 Sublingual Drops (15ml)
from Awaken Topical
THC
CBD
$51.99each
In-store only
Gas Tank rosin
from Frosty
688mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$120each
In-store only
Blueberry Trainwreck (1g)
from Guild Extracts
268.64mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blueberry Trainwreck
Strain
$68.991 g
In-store only
Meatbreath 1g Diamonds
from Viola
87.77%
THC
CBD
$65.99each
In-store only
The Glue: Live Resin (1g)
from Madrone
72.96%
THC
CBD
$40.991 g
In-store only
The White Diamonds 1g
from Viola
79.92%
THC
CBD
$65.99each
In-store only
(CBD)RSO 1g
from MC Farma
2.23%
THC
63.56%
CBD
RSO 1g
Strain
$25.99each
In-store only
WIFI OG 1g HASH
from Kind County Farms
48%
THC
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
Relief (15 capsules)
from La Haute
16.5mg
THC
151.5mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Mint CBD (Single)
from Cannadips
4.41mg
THC
16.49mg
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Wellness (15 capsules)
from La Haute
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Vegan Mango Chews 100mg
from SolDaze
100mg
THC
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
Vegan Mango Strawberry Chews 100mg
from SolDaze
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
Strawberries in Milk Chocolate - Satori
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
CBD
$21.99each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate 100mg
from HIFI
100mg
THC
CBD
$16.99each
In-store only
American Flavor (High Dose)
from Cannadips
THC
CBD
$45.99each
In-store only
Cannabis Infused Raw Honey (Coming Down)
from Potli
6mg
THC
146mg
CBD
Cannabis Infused Raw Honey
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
CBD Gold 100MG
from Sensi Chew
THC
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
AMORE 50mg THC
from Sensi Chew
50mg
THC
CBD
$16.99each
In-store only
