OlderYogi on July 13, 2019

74 yo medical marijuana patient. Purchased a disposable vape pen, all I could get out of it was smoke. Went back next day and asked budtender for adjustable voltage vape pen, 2 glass cartridge co2 extracted CBD and indica. $140 including tips both days. when I got home discovered both cartridges were plastic one was ethanol extracted. all I could get out of the adjustable vape pen was smoke (I've used Arizer vapes for bud the last 12 years without a prob). Budtender was adamant telling me no refunds or exchanges. I am retired Navy and not wealthy but the next day I put everything back in the bag, took it back to the store sat it on the counter, said "free gift" and walked out. IMHO stores like these are doing the industry no good.