Jonathanjoseph420
Great service, love the atmosphere, and the dabs are great
4.5
6 reviews
Not bad definitely has a great atmosphere, always friendly, and the wax is always new and the staff know what’s good;)
74 yo medical marijuana patient. Purchased a disposable vape pen, all I could get out of it was smoke. Went back next day and asked budtender for adjustable voltage vape pen, 2 glass cartridge co2 extracted CBD and indica. $140 including tips both days. when I got home discovered both cartridges were plastic one was ethanol extracted. all I could get out of the adjustable vape pen was smoke (I've used Arizer vapes for bud the last 12 years without a prob). Budtender was adamant telling me no refunds or exchanges. I am retired Navy and not wealthy but the next day I put everything back in the bag, took it back to the store sat it on the counter, said "free gift" and walked out. IMHO stores like these are doing the industry no good.
Best location in town! Friendly, exuberant staff and very knowledgeable bud tenders!
My favorite shop in town, on a first name basis with most of the tenders. Great selection and great staff. My first recommendation to anyone who asks.
Great place for Bud Tourists, Tons of selection, all your favorites, in fact, two or three options for many strains. I appreciated that fast-paced atmosphere some may not. Great Place to stop headed to the beautiful forest, hot springs, 101 travel north or south. Stop if your bag isn't full FOR SURE!!!