Staff picks
100 mg Hybrid Caramel
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
100mg Hot Sauce
from Cannakush Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$20each
Little Dragon Pre-roll
from Texoma Labs
29.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Little Dragon
Strain
$12each
RedBud Cartridge Gelato .5 Gram
from RedBud Extracts
95.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$35½ gram
All Products
Little Dragon
from Texoma Labs
27.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Little Dragon
Strain
$161 gram
$50.4⅛ ounce
$100.8¼ ounce
$201.6½ ounce
$403.21 ounce
Glue 4
from Texoma Labs
21.2%
THC
0.88%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$141 gram
$44.1⅛ ounce
$88.2¼ ounce
$176.4½ ounce
$352.81 ounce
Chemdawg
from A Maze of Grace
20.75%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$111 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$69.3¼ ounce
$138.6½ ounce
$277.21 ounce
Purple Punch 2.0
from Advance Agriculture LLC
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch 2.0
Strain
$121 gram
$37.79⅛ ounce
$75.58¼ ounce
$151.16½ ounce
$302.321 ounce
Super Lemon Haze
from Good Medicine Gardens
13.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$111 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$69.3¼ ounce
$138.6½ ounce
$277.21 ounce
Northern Lights
from Good Medicine Gardens
14.1%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$111 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$69.3¼ ounce
$138.6½ ounce
$277.21 ounce
Ting
from Honey Jane Farms Grow
16.57%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ting
Strain
$101 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$63¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Cream and Cheese 1:1
from Good Medicine Garden
5.88%
THC
6.72%
CBD
Hybrid Indica Leaning
Strain
$71 gram
$22.05⅛ ounce
$44.1¼ ounce
$88.2½ ounce
$176.41 ounce
GSC
from Texoma Tumbleweed
16.09%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$101 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$63¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Cherry Chem '91
from Honey Jane Farms Grow
23.42%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Cherry Chem '91
Strain
$111 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$69.3¼ ounce
$138.6½ ounce
$277.21 ounce
Critical Purple
from Homegrown Cannabis Co.
16.34%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$81 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$201.61 ounce
Green Crack Shake
from Downtree Processing LLP
16.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Bruce Banner
from Texoma Thumbleweed
24.9%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$101 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$63¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Golden State Banana
from Homegrown Cannabis Co.
27.26%
THC
1.08%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$101 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$63¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2521 ounce
White Critical
from Homegrown Cannabis Co.
18.93%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$111 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$69.3¼ ounce
$138.6½ ounce
$277.21 ounce
Blueberry Gelato
from Texoma Thumbleweed
25.29%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$121 gram
$37.79⅛ ounce
$75.58¼ ounce
$151.16½ ounce
$302.321 ounce
Comfortably Dumb Shake
from Downtree
19.57%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Comfortably Dumb
Strain
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Skywalker OG Shake
from Downtree Processing LLP
25.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Blueberry Smoothie #6
from Texoma Tumbleweed
19.93%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Smoothie #6- Indica Domin
Strain
$121 gram
$37.79⅛ ounce
$75.58¼ ounce
$151.16½ ounce
$302.321 ounce
Cheese
from Maze of Grace
18.87%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$111 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$69.3¼ ounce
$138.6½ ounce
$277.21 ounce
Granddaddy Purple
from Cannabis and Coffee
24.11%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$63¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Platinum Dosi
from Texoma Tumbleweed
22.66%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Platinum Dosi- Indica Dominant
Strain
$111 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$69.3¼ ounce
$138.6½ ounce
$277.21 ounce
Peyote Critical
from Mary's Secret
16.48%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Hybrid Indica Leaning
Strain
$111 gram
$34.65⅛ ounce
$69.3¼ ounce
$138.6½ ounce
$207.91 ounce
Zkittlez
from Homegrown Cannabis Co.
16.89%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$41 gram
$1001 ounce
Forbidden Fruit
from Homegrown Cannabis Co.
19.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
Royal Gorilla
from Flying Bud Farms
24.21%
THC
0.89%
CBD
Royal Gorilla
Strain
$91 gram
$28.36⅛ ounce
$56.7¼ ounce
$113.39½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Jo Slick Durban Poison
from Jo Slick
76.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$301 gram
Jo Slick Garlic Butter
from Jo Slick
89.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Butter
Strain
$301 gram
Jo Slick Amnesia Haze
from Jo Slick
88.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
$301 gram
Jo Slick Pineapple Express
from Jo Slick
81%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$301 gram
Jo Slick Chronic Lemon
from Jo Slick
76.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chronic Lemon
Strain
$301 gram
1 gram 1937 Wax
from 1937
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Various
Strain
$651 gram
1 gram Live Spectrum White Mousse Concentrate
from White Mousse
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Shurb Orbit
Strain
$701 gram
Jo Slick Thai Berry
from Jo Slick
77.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Thai Berry
Strain
$301 gram
Jo Slick Mimosa
from Jo Slick
75.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$301 gram
Orange Rush Shatter
from White Mousse Concentrates
86.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$601 gram
1234567