We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great vibe, great prices and friendly staff. Dane was super informative and helpful. Definitely will be going back.
alexjsblue
on November 20, 2016
The staff here is always friendly and they have an amazing inventory and prices. They are always very organized and professional and there is free parking in front which is great. I also love their reward system for loyal patients. This is one of the best spots in North Hollywood and I would recommend it to anybody
SBlaze310
on June 14, 2016
SBlaze's Stamp Of Approval
InkedOnAnIsland
on June 4, 2016
Amazing. Been there three times and always clean and professional. Highly knowledgeable staff
Donaris
on March 11, 2016
In my first time I got 3 free joints and a Htc candy 😬 and they have a lot of kinds of Sativa, Indica and Hybrid.
😊👍🏼My favorite place.
woodstock69
on July 6, 2015
Friendly, and very helpful. Great
selection.
A-boogie
on June 26, 2015
Love this collective... everyone is always nice, I've never waited longer than 5 minutes for service, and they know everything! I usually go in with vague questions about my anxiety, and leave satisfied with the recommendations given to me. I recommend this collective to everyone!
Lucylou
on February 28, 2015
Granted, it was my first visit but the staff were more than helpful, friendly, willing to spend all the time I needed. AND...they have parking off-street!