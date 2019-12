Place is really nice and staff is incredibly friendly but the prices aren’t very good for the product.

Dispensary said:

Hi! Thank you for your kind words, our prices are set off of what we get our great product for, we like to carry high end products that results in prices being a little high at times. Here at Modern Serra we have daily deals, 20% off all flower, 10% of all edibles, and $30 gram concentrates are just a few examples of the many specials we run. In short, we know prices are a little high right now, we want lower prices just as bad as you want them :) The Oklahoma market is high all across the board right now, one day we will be there! Don't forget we have happy hour today from 4:20-7:00pm for 20% off flower! Hope to see you back soon :)