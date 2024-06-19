111 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Moja Life
Moja Life is proud to serve Trenton as the very first legal adult-use cannabis store. We are open Mon-Fri 8am-7pm and Saturday from 8am-4pm. We carry a wide selection products from the best brands New Jersey has to offer. Join our Moja Moment Club to stack your loyalty rewards and earn your way into exclusive deals!
28 S. Warren St., Trenton, NJ
License RE000025
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalBlack owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 7pm
tuesday
8am - 7pm
wednesday
8am - 7pm
thursday
8am - 7pm
friday
8am - 7pm
saturday
8am - 7pm
