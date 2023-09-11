Discover great stores near you
Mojos Dispensary
Located at 4111 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218, Mojo's Hemp House is a Black-owned THC dispensary and smoke shop, proudly serving the community with a diverse selection of premium hemp products. Our offerings include top-quality CBD items, edibles, tinctures, flowers, and a variety of smoking accessories and flower. Beyond our retail selection, we feature a smoking lounge, and bar with CBD/THC products, and a tattoo parlor. Our knowledgeable team is dedicated to providing personalized assistance, ensuring every customer finds exactly what they need. Open daily from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, we invite you to experience our welcoming atmosphere and explore our extensive and custom product range.
4111 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
License 85-1474582
StorefrontBlack owned
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until 10pm ET
