ManofSteele16
Best in Bozeman! Knowledgeable and super friendly staff along with quality product. I wouldn't trade the care I get at ganja goddess for anything.
4.9
10 reviews
I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia/Chronic Fatigue and have had many health challenges relating to this. I was referred to Ganja Goddess because of the fantastic reputation they had with product knowledge.I found the staff well informed and a large variety of products. Keeva was a pleasure to work with and the results of using the CBD oil recommended has been fantastic! All the employees are pleasant....love the ambiance of the store. You feel welcome! Would highly recommend this business. Their products are the Best In Bozeman!!!
Best place to get CBD products as well as great bud!
Love this shop.
Started off with them, switched to the montana buds Four Corners branch. Four Corners branch was absolutly horrible!! Never open during buisness hours, they closed randomly 4 times in the month I was with them. So went back to good ole bozeman branch. Consistent, reliable, and excellent variety and quality
I have recommended 2 people to this store. Very informative and friendly staff good selection!
Montana buds has a great variety of indicas and sativas to choose from and always well stocked. Open on Saturday which is very convenient for those who work.
Consistent. Reliable. Delicious. 💚
These meds are not your average.the Paul pierce was amazing
This store is awesome! They have a great selection and the provider really knows what they're talking about. Plus it's really cool that they're downtown.