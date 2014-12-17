Reachelle on November 24, 2018

I was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia/Chronic Fatigue and have had many health challenges relating to this. I was referred to Ganja Goddess because of the fantastic reputation they had with product knowledge.I found the staff well informed and a large variety of products. Keeva was a pleasure to work with and the results of using the CBD oil recommended has been fantastic! All the employees are pleasant....love the ambiance of the store. You feel welcome! Would highly recommend this business. Their products are the Best In Bozeman!!!