Having requested HIGH THC content of the sales-lady I presumed that was what I was getting when I paid over $30 for 1/8 (I don't mind paying for my weed). I failed to LOOK AT THE LABLE and the packet that was inserted into my ziplock bag contained LOW THC bud. THC 1.4% to be precise. The next day when I attempted to exchange the packet I was given the long story about THCA to was told, basically, that THCA is THC and therefore 1.4% THC is the same as 20% THC. When I refused to agree I was asked to leave. DO NOT BUY HERE unless you don't mind getting ripped off AND go home with duds.

Dispensary said:

#1 Each of our customers review and look at their product before purchasing. We were trying to explain to you that 14.08Mg is the THC and 1.4% Thc would be the combined THC Cannabinoid profile NOT THAT 1.4% thc is the same. We were willing to exchange or refund your product, however yelling and raising your voice does not allow for that information to be shared. We understand someone being frustrated but we do not allow verbal abuse to our employee's. Each time he tried to assist you, you got louder and louder at that point you were then asked to please calm down, you then began screaming, you were then told to please refrain from screaming ou or you would have to leave. Bottom line you could have left completely satisfied if not for the extreme choice of words and the very loud manner in which you were conducting yourself. Again we are more than willing to provided you with something else or even your money returned if and only if you can conduct yourself in a calm manner. The new packaging in California can be confusing to individuals. Feel free to retrieve your full refund at the front window at any time.