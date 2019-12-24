Offering pickup
Flow Kana Blueberry Muffin 1g 24.92%THC
from Unknown Brand
24.92%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Flow Kana Blueberry Muffin 7g
from Unknown Brand
24.92%
THC
___
CBD
$56¼ ounce
$56¼ ounce
Flow Kana Sherbert 1g 22.61%THC
from Unknown Brand
22.61%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Flow Kana Sherbert 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Flow Kana Sour Diesel 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Flow Kana Sour Diesel 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
Capstone
from Sweetwater Pharms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
capstone
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from Sweetwater Pharms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Purple punch
from Sweetwater Pharms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Slurricane
from Sweetwater Pharms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Kush Mints
from Sweetwater Pharms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kush Mints
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Wedding Cake
from Sweetwater Pharms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Gelato #42
from Cookies
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #42
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
The Lime
from Lemonnade
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
The Lime
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
DMO
from Queen of Dragons
0%
THC
0%
CBD
DMO
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Strawberry Cheesecake
from Queen of Dragons
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Gelato
from Brother Davids
15.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Gelato
from Flow Kana
15.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
Pineapple Punch
from Flow Kana
18.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Punch
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
Solar Gold
from Flow Kana
17.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Solar Gold
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
Cherry AK-47
from True Humboldt
22.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$7.51 gram
$7.51 gram
Orange Creamsicle
from Woodland Reserve
19.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
MAC
from Woodland Reserve
23.94%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Grape Marmalade
from Woodland Reserve
19.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Marmalade
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Black Domina
from Royal Tree Gardens
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Domina
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Banjo
from Royal Tree Gardens
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Banjo
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Alien Rock Candy
from Old Pal
15.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Blue Zkittles
from Kanebes
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Island Girl
from Cypress Cannabis
13.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Cherry AK
from Emerald Queen Farms
22.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Zookies
from Ember Valley
22.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
$56⅛ ounce
Watermelon Gelato
from Ember Valley
22.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
$56⅛ ounce
Sundae Driver
from Ember Valley
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
$56⅛ ounce
Now & Laters
from Ember Valley
20.46%
THC
0%
CBD
$56⅛ ounce
$56⅛ ounce
Ice Ice Valley
from Ember Valley
28.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
$56⅛ ounce
Zookies
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
22.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Papaya
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
14.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Papa Zkittles
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
16.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Orange Creamsicle
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
19.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Dozi Doz
from Cali Kosher Cannabis
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
