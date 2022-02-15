I am impressed with the amazing products I received from Mountain Organics. What I really love about them is the quality and variety of products at an affordable price. I am so appreciative to the owner for the outstanding customer service he has provided. He has worked with me to make things work when necessary. It’s a personable experience which is not very common anymore. I am beyond ecstatic I have finally found a dispensary that covers all my needs in one place! Amazing products to choose from, outstanding customer service and fair pricing (plus they deliver.) I’m definitely now a regular! You will be too. I have tried all of their Indica strains or Indica dominant hybrids and cannot pick a favorite because they are all amazing. The sativa strains that I have tried are amazing as well. You can’t go wrong.