239 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Mountain View Farmacy
Mountain View Farmacy is a new frontier and innovative way for New Jersey residents to receive quality cannabis they both seek & deserve. We are utilizing cutting edge technology with regards to customer service and high-quality product. Our goal is to make your everyday purchase with us a unique and memorable experience.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 12
74 Oak Ridge Rd, Oak Ridge, NJ
License RE000088
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
12pm - 8pm
tuesday
12pm - 8pm
wednesday
12pm - 8pm
thursday
12pm - 8pm
friday
12pm - 8pm
saturday
12pm - 8pm
Photos of Mountain View Farmacy
Show all photos
2 Reviews of Mountain View Farmacy
see all reviews
m........0
Yesterday
It was my first time at a dispensary and this place set the bar high. Everyone is pleasant and happy to help. It’s modern and clean. And the quality of the products is amazing. I felt comfortable being there and it was just an all around great experience.
a........4
August 11, 2023
I've been to many dispensaries and I must admit this was my best experience by far! You walk in and are greeted right away. She asked for my ID and a few questions and within minutes we were laughing it up. Then I was shown how to get to the showroom. I did not know what to expect and BOOM there it is! Beautiful, clean, modern, and even have tablets for people to order and see their menu. They also have displays with all the latest items and accessories. Once I finished taking it all in I was greeted by 2 more amazing people, one of them being Tom the Owner. They were amazing! It felt as if I just went to my best friend's house to chat. In addition to a great supply of items they also have pre-ordering, express pick up and offer Veteran Discounts! I can't say enough, I found my new spot!