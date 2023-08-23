I've been to many dispensaries and I must admit this was my best experience by far! You walk in and are greeted right away. She asked for my ID and a few questions and within minutes we were laughing it up. Then I was shown how to get to the showroom. I did not know what to expect and BOOM there it is! Beautiful, clean, modern, and even have tablets for people to order and see their menu. They also have displays with all the latest items and accessories. Once I finished taking it all in I was greeted by 2 more amazing people, one of them being Tom the Owner. They were amazing! It felt as if I just went to my best friend's house to chat. In addition to a great supply of items they also have pre-ordering, express pick up and offer Veteran Discounts! I can't say enough, I found my new spot!