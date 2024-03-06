MPX NJ - Gloucester (Med)
MPX NJ - Gloucester (Med)
dispensary
Medical

MPX NJ - Gloucester (Med)

SicklervilleNew Jersey
141.3 miles away
Loading...
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
109 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

MPX NJ - Gloucester (Med)

Medical and Recreational cannabis serving both patients and customers in NJ. We believe that cannabis truly impacts people and has the power to shift our culture. Our top priority is to evolve with the ever-changing needs of our patients and customers. Situated only a few blocks off the Atlantic City Expressway, we intend to serve the medical patients, caregivers, and adults over the age of 21 of Gloucester Township and surrounding areas. Let our knowledgeable and friendly Dispensary Agents help you find your favorite new products today!

Leafly member since 2022

Followers: 40
581 Berlin Cross Keys Rd, Sicklerville, NJ
Send a message
Call 8482922764
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 5pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

Photos of MPX NJ - Gloucester (Med)

Show all photos

15 Reviews of MPX NJ - Gloucester (Med)

4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.