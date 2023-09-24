In-store purchasing only
Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
122 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
MPX NJ Pennsauken (Med) - NOW OPEN!
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 2
5035 Central Hwy, Pennsauken, NJ
storefrontmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
1 Review of MPX NJ Pennsauken (Med) - NOW OPEN!
see all reviews
b........r
May 17, 2023
MPX / ANTHOLOGIE / BLACK LABEL / LAST RESEORT - you name it, they got it. LOVE THESE BRANDS from AZ, NV, MA, FL