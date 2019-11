xgollum on February 7, 2019

I wanted to like this place. It's right next to an awesome donut store, and they have a decent selection and good prices. Today I was in line while an employee read information about strains to a client from a website. I also asked for two different strains today; they were out of both, and no one suggested anything else. They didn't care. Last time they didn't have a strain I was after (Shark Bait), that they used to carry, they tried to sell me something else as "exactly the same (White Shark), which is one of the TWO strains that makes up what I was after. Not the same. Finally, on one visit, as far as I could tell the tender was either recommending strains he just liked or strains he wanted to sell, he didn't listen to what I was looking for at all, and basically just kept pointing at strains and saying "this is good." The sign says Mr. Buds. This site says something different. There's a different name on the receipts as well. They don't answer the phone. This place is exemplary of why you shouldn't hire your stoner friends to run your business. I went another mile to the West Seattle Marijuana Store and was much happier. I'll keep going there.