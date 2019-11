talofa05 on January 28, 2019

This is the SPOT to go to if you’re a Medical Licensed Patient and a MILITARY VETERAN!! I’m one myself and this is where I took my Medical License to have myself registered into the Washington State Registry and you get your picture taken and then they make you your ID. Let me tell you, MR BILLS is the ONLY DISPENSARY that I know of that HONORS BOTH! Yes I said BOTH!! So not only do I get 10% Medical, I get 10%Military!! I talked to the girl that made my ID originally, back in 2017, her name is SHY, she’s the girl that told me that they HONORED BOTH there, and that she herself is one of the Managers there and as far as she’s concerned, They HONOR BOTH because who has the RIGHT NOT TO HONOR BOTH? It’s one thing to Medical but to also be a US VETERAN? Who are we to DENY A VETERAN? WE HONOR BOTH!!! I SAID THIS IS MY FAVORITE PLACE!!! Not only do that, their PRODUCTS ARE ALWAYS “DOPE SHIT!” Anyway, this is why I go there and totally APPROVE of this place, every Bud Tender there is very kind and considerate as well as polite and friendly!! The Staff is just AMAZING!! CONGRATS TO MR.BILLS for HONORING BOTH MEDICAL PATIENTS AND US VETERANS!! I KNOW THEY ALWAYS “THANK ME” FOR MY SERVICE, BUT LET ME THANK YOU MR.BILLS!!!! 😎🤙🏾😇👍🏾