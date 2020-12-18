Loong time customer. Patient even. Wanted a cartridge I picked from the case. It went from $28 on the tag to $45 at the register. I stated the tag said $28 and asked since it is the last one has everyone been charged wrong for the cartridges? I was told it was the last one so something must be special about that cartridge's tag and unless I wanted to pay $45 he wasn't selling it to me. He then took the $28 label off the packaging in front of us.