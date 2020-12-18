This shop was another pleasant surprise in a weekend full of them. After our new cartridge from home failed, we went looking for some flower. The staff here were friendly, very helpful, and knowledgable. Add in great selection and excellent prices, and we will certainlu go back next time we're in town!
Been into Mr. Doobee's a few times now, having recently moved to the area, and I have been very pleased with my experiences every time.
Very laid-back atmosphere, much more spacious than the other dispensary nearby. Less busy, as well, so the staff doesn't seem to be in as big of a hurry to get you out the door. Definitely a cool place to hang out and shoot the shit with the owner, who is usually there.
Would absolutely recommend this place to anyone visiting the area.
Loong time customer. Patient even. Wanted a cartridge I picked from the case. It went from $28 on the tag to $45 at the register. I stated the tag said $28 and asked since it is the last one has everyone been charged wrong for the cartridges? I was told it was the last one so something must be special about that cartridge's tag and unless I wanted to pay $45 he wasn't selling it to me. He then took the $28 label off the packaging in front of us.
I had no idea White Widow was an indica! Tell me more! Actually, better yet, tell them more about the #$=m products they're selling for a living. Cmon man it really shouldn't be that hard. If this was the extent of your knowledge and u worked in Oregon, u would be fired. And quick.
The staff here is awesome. They're helpful and very knowledgeable on the products they are selling. Every time they have suggested a strain, I have been happy with it after smoking. Great friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
This place is in a quaint area entering the Long Beach peninsula, they have a nice selection of edibles and CBD tinctures. The staff is nice & takes the time to talk to me and inform me on what I am purchasing. The store is very spacious unlike other stores in the area. This has become my go to cannabis store.
After some of the reviews I've read, I had my reservations but actually, it was a very good experience. The store is set up more like a pharmacy and is a comfortable fit for older shoppers. The staff is pleasant and knowledgeable. Have been there twice now and came home with some great local, organic sun grown product both times. We travel the state and buy weed everywhere. This is a very good store, especially for older users.
On my way home from Long Beach Wa to Marysville, and needed some flower. My first time in a rec shop as I have my medical cert, but I am very happy with the flower I bought, Amnesia. Definitely a little more expensive than I thought it was going to be, but everything was great about this little place, so I say it was worth it!! If you need green on your way to the ocean, stop here!!