Just went into the Bradenton MUV tonight. I was super impressed from the building and front desk and lobby to the staff. Patrick and Josh took care of me. They took their time educating me, explaining everything and answering all my questions. A completely different experience from a different dispensary I’ve been to before. Thank you so much guys I’ll definitely be back!
Hi there Heatherstott11. Thank you so much for taking the time to provide us with such great feedback. We are elated to hear that our very own Patrick and Josh were able to go above and beyond to provide you with such an exceptional patient experience. Here at MUV, that exactly what we aim to provide our patients with each and every time. We are glad to have you as part of the MUV family and are most certainly looking forward to having you back soon!