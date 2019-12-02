Universalpulse20
stumbled upon this place looking for a battery for my watch. out of all the dispensaries in Lakeland, they have the best product and variety of flower. the staff was super friendly and knowledgeable of the product. scored a couple of prerolls and they didn't even run when smoked.
Hey Universalpulse20, Thank you for taking the time to provide us with a review of your experience! We are ecstatic to hear our team made your experience pleasant. It's our mission to provide our patients with quality products and service. We thank you for your support and hope to see you again soon!