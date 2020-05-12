Joshooah on May 16, 2020

Opening day as smooth as be, easy in easy out, even though I made some last minute adjustments to my express order, the staff got it done with a smile, They also hooked Me up with some really great gifts too! Plus today and for the next 2 days it’s 25% off plus some other great promotions. I personally feel MUV is probably the best all around dispensary in the state. The solvent free single use vape pens are the highest quality smoothest and most effective medical vape you can find in the state. They usually have 6-8 strains available that are 76-87% and solvent and additive free this disposable vape comes in .33 grams for $35 and well worth it. I have tried 6 of them so far and am yet to be disappointed. The RSO (Rick Simpson oil) they have is top notch and I use orally as I put small drops of it on cookies for a nice treat As far as flower goes the rainbow train wreck and the spur og cheese are my favorites.