There flower had a funky smell and the dude that waited on me was creepy.
4.2
5 reviews
There flower had a funky smell and the dude that waited on me was creepy.
MUV! Is my favorite dispensary. I was happy to see them come to NP. They are so knowledgeable and friendly. The wait is never to long and I can usually get what I need and it's such nice quality.
Hi, VSava67! Thank you for taking the time to leave such kind feedback about our new North Port location! We are ecstatic to hear that our North Port team was able to provide you with such an informative and friendly experience. Here at MUV, we strive to provide the best service and maintain top quality in everything we do. We appreciate your support and feedback and we look forward to serving you again soon!
I loved my visit to the new North Port store! The staff was awesome and the medication the bomb! About wait time, what wait time!! Ace's you guys ❤
Hello, rebba71! We are extremely happy to hear that our newest addition has been able to provide you with the medication you deserve! Here at MUV, we are dedicated to providing our patients with reliable product and customer service. Please continue to let us know how we are doing as all feedback is heavily appreciated. We look forward to serving you again soon!
The employees are amazing and happy to help! The store is so modern and clean. Their products are top notch!! So glad they can to North Port. I've been driving to Sarasota
Hey 941native! Thank you for taking the time to write us this awesome review! We are extremely happy to hear that our brand new North Port store is much closer and convenient for you. Here at MUV, our number one priority is being able to provide our patients with top notch products as well as service. We look forward to serving you again super soon!
Opening day as smooth as be, easy in easy out, even though I made some last minute adjustments to my express order, the staff got it done with a smile, They also hooked Me up with some really great gifts too! Plus today and for the next 2 days it's 25% off plus some other great promotions. I personally feel MUV is probably the best all around dispensary in the state. The solvent free single use vape pens are the highest quality smoothest and most effective medical vape you can find in the state. They usually have 6-8 strains available that are 76-87% and solvent and additive free this disposable vape comes in .33 grams for $35 and well worth it. I have tried 6 of them so far and am yet to be disappointed. The RSO (Rick Simpson oil) they have is top notch and I use orally as I put small drops of it on cookies for a nice treat As far as flower goes the rainbow train wreck and the spur og cheese are my favorites.
Hello Joshooah, thank you so much for taking the time to leave us this amazing 5 star review! We are super happy to hear that you enjoyed your experience at our grand opening for our new North Port location. Here at MUV, we are dedicated to providing the best customer service and medical marijuana products possible so we are glad to hear that the North Port Team was able to facilitate that for you. Your support for us is greatly appreciated and welcome to the MUV family!