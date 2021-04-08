Great service! Awful product. The flower is dry, turns to dust. No flavor. I got 6 pre-rolls as well. They were so tightly rolled with dust weed that they were unable to hit. A few of them were filled with holes from stems. Basically couldn’t smoke any of my pre-rolls. Very disappointing. For someone who struggles with a lot of anxiety - this sent me into a tail spin. Very pissed and I then had to go buy papers and etc etc. Also purchased cartridges. They all make me cough. Only ever had this problem with stratera. I guess MUV is just as crap.