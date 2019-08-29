Raztion
I walk in for a pick up order and I'm informed that their system is down and the process will take a bit longer. I get in the back to pick up product I ask for my medical card back, they inform me that they will have to use it to fill out a manual receipt. I am told that I'm getting a pre roll for the wait. I get my products maybe 15-20 mins later after I placed an online order the day before for a quicker in and out visit. 30-45 minutes later I received a voice mail that says you left your medical card. Really? I call them back and ask what can we do about this because I'm 30-45 minutes away and don't live in Gainesville? She says that my card will be at the front desk. I laugh. I tell the front desk that I'm there to get my card. The guy behind the counter had no clue what I was talking about. Eventually he finds it and give it to me. After I left I called to speak to a manager because I didn't have time to speak with them at that time because I was already 1.5 hours behind schedule picking my daughter up from the sitter. When I spoke to the manager (a female, I didn't catch her name) she was very apologetic for what happened and offered a 20% discount for my troubles.
Hello, We are so sorry that you had this experience at our facility, we definitely want to make things right. At your your earliest convenience, please email your information to support@altmed.co so we can further assist. We look forward to hearing from you soon.