Raztion on November 14, 2019

I walk in for a pick up order and I'm informed that their system is down and the process will take a bit longer. I get in the back to pick up product I ask for my medical card back, they inform me that they will have to use it to fill out a manual receipt. I am told that I'm getting a pre roll for the wait. I get my products maybe 15-20 mins later after I placed an online order the day before for a quicker in and out visit. 30-45 minutes later I received a voice mail that says you left your medical card. Really? I call them back and ask what can we do about this because I'm 30-45 minutes away and don't live in Gainesville? She says that my card will be at the front desk. I laugh. I tell the front desk that I'm there to get my card. The guy behind the counter had no clue what I was talking about. Eventually he finds it and give it to me. After I left I called to speak to a manager because I didn't have time to speak with them at that time because I was already 1.5 hours behind schedule picking my daughter up from the sitter. When I spoke to the manager (a female, I didn't catch her name) she was very apologetic for what happened and offered a 20% discount for my troubles.