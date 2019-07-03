BobsHouse
Real time online ordering with express pick up. Very good quality and a nice staff that are able to answer any questions you may have. If you have a MUV near you, stop by because you may just have found your new favorite place to shop.
Hello BobsHouse, thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a review! We appreciate those kind words about our staff! Here at MUV we strive to make it as convenient, yet thorough as possible. We take pride in our product to deliver quality medicine for our patients! As always, we thank you for your patronage with our company and we look forward to serving you soon :)