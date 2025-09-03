3 Reviews of Naature
4.7
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
j........2
September 3, 2025
Only been once, but the prices are great and the staff are super chill and helpful.
g........m
July 19, 2025
A great little place tucked away near the back of a very nice little plaza. It's located right next to Talbot's. The staff are friendly, sincere and very knowledgeable. Prices are great too! They have a website at thenaature.com (it's difficult to find by searching, but they are somewhat new). I am very pleased with the quality of the flower :)
j........2
July 19, 2025
Good prices on great quality products (pre-rolls, flower and vapes. Awesome customer service and pleasant atmosphere.