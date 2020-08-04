A........C on August 25, 2020

The owner of this establishment is unlike any other I've met. He's out behind the counter, greets you, he's very knowledgeable. The budtender's don't try to sell you the most expensive thing in stock, they listen to what your issues are and give you the best options. They are the nicest people in a dispensary that I've known, and I have been to a few. I downloaded this app just to come give this place a 5 star review. They have products nobody else carries that work BETTER. They know what you're talking about when you mention terpenes unlike 90% of everywhere else I've gone. This is a 24 hour a day, one stop shop. I never have to go anywhere else, and they have multiple locations. Try here. You will be glad you did.