Comanda1983
Super nice folks, Quality Product. Love those PreRolls :)
4.8
7 reviews
the best flower in town. period. growing their own and doing it right. go check it out !
Wow, that's always great to hear from knowledgable patients. Thank you. We are so proud of what we've grown. To hear it from so many sure feels good. We'll see you soon - NHA
Native Harvest in Ada is the real deal. Very knowledgeable, friendly staff. l liked that they didnt have an overload of products, but the ones they have are quality. Decent prices, great discounts, and a super cool staff. Great location a few blocks from home, doesnt get much better than that.
Thanks for the great review. Staying focused on the things we do best always works. I'm glad it shows. I'm sure we'll see you again soon and often. - NHA
Loved the atmosphere here! Although they are still a work in progress... Native Harvest is a great place to try! Great quality product, and if you like the nugs with a nice stink to it... you will be more than happy you stopped by to check it out!
Thanks for the review. We are so glad to be in Ada. We'll fine-tune our selection over the next few days and shake off that work in progress look. Thanks again - NHA
They have $5 pre rolls and said the will try to keep that in stock. They are good pre rolls and weighed in front of me at 1.4 grams so it's a full gram pre roll. Keep the pre roll game strong!
Thank you for the great review. $5 pre-rolls are a staple on our menu. That's not going to change. They are a great introduction to our varieties. It can save the day when money is tight. When your budget says just $5, you can't waste it. We get it - NHA
Very nice!! He was very knowledgeable
Thanks for the great review. We're glad you found us - NHA
Its really nice
Thanks for the great review. I'm glad we made the right impression - NHA