I called to see if they had specific moon rocks, which they did. When I walk in he said that he already has it right here, which was already unsealed. I politely asked for a different one that was sealed. I got home and saw the black tape seel had already been torn on this one too. So I kindly called back letting them know that this one was opened as well. The lady was very rude and put me on hold for 3 minutes while she talked with the manager, Amelia, and the guy who shorted and ripped me off. Then she got back on the phone and straight up said that I was a liar, and a freeloader… and that they will do nothing about it. I called back a few minutes after and talked to the manager herself and she also implied that I’m lying and they did nothing wrong. After standing up for myself long enough, she finally said she will let me return this only once. The sad thing is, I will never be returning, don’t recommend. All 3 complained about customers & hating their job while I was inside.