Natural Apothecary
dispensary
Recreational

Belleville, NJ
213.6 miles away
About this dispensary

At Natural Apothecary, we’re more than just a business – we’re a majority-woman-owned and minority-owned company dedicated to promoting safe cannabis consumption and ensuring that high-quality cannabis products are accessible to our community. We’ve personally experienced the positive impact of cannabis, which has driven our unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the local communities of New Jersey. We take immense pride in contributing to our community by hiring local talent, establishing volunteer programs, collaborating with charitable organizations, and championing cannabis education and research initiatives. With our diverse backgrounds and deep knowledge of cannabis, we’re wholeheartedly dedicated to enhancing the accessibility of high-quality cannabis products for everyone.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
27 Washington Ave, Belleville, NJ
License RE000174
ATM, Cash accepted, Debit cards accepted, Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Recreational, Woman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

