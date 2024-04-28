At Natural Apothecary, we’re more than just a business – we’re a majority-woman-owned and minority-owned company dedicated to promoting safe cannabis consumption and ensuring that high-quality cannabis products are accessible to our community. We’ve personally experienced the positive impact of cannabis, which has driven our unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the local communities of New Jersey. We take immense pride in contributing to our community by hiring local talent, establishing volunteer programs, collaborating with charitable organizations, and championing cannabis education and research initiatives. With our diverse backgrounds and deep knowledge of cannabis, we’re wholeheartedly dedicated to enhancing the accessibility of high-quality cannabis products for everyone.