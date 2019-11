smokeway2much on April 10, 2019

Natural Healing Center is a reliable store. They have always been honest and have the most options available in the Central Coast. Quality and respect to the people can tell you a lot about a company, and they also carry Raw Gardens which have the best Terps and best bang for your buck if oil is what you prefer! The cherry wine mixed with gg#4, jungle rush, cherry slurm , chocolate slurm, and almost any other one will have a basting taste that will have your taste buds feel like the are in heaven.