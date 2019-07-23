Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Wonderful place with beautiful products, nice staff, and great prices. $10g all strains during happy hour and og kush for $5g. I’ve had their purple trainwreck and grape god and regret not getting more of both. $45 27 pure crumble has been my go to lately.
J.nani
on July 26, 2019
Friendly staff, atmosphere is great and warming, will definitely be returning!!!
FL2OK
on July 26, 2019
Super dope
ashcash88
on July 25, 2019
been here twice now and had a great experience each time! product is fire and the staff are super friendly and fun. I love the energy they have!!