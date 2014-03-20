I've been here once and probably wont return. Here is the problem, this place has top shelf flower (and pricing), but not the top shelf experience. The shop itself feels run down and beat-up, more of what you'd expect at a budget dispensary. Everything is pre-packaged. Two problems with this: 1) its hard to get a sense of the flower when you are looking into a pill container; 2) they will not split eights or quarters as a result of prepackaging. I like dispensaries that showcase their flower in jars, let you look and sniff, and weigh in front of you and ask what size of buds you want. Also, the lighting is very poor, making it also difficult to gauge the flower. Lastly, the pricing. Sorry, but in this market asking $50-60 for an eight (with tax) is a joke. They offer no discounts at all on flower and the prices for the same strains and growers can easily be found for cheaper around town. If I was a high-end grower, I wouldn't want my product showcased in such a dingy way, but thats just me.