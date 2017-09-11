DonkeyMeat on January 17, 2018

The times I have gone here are mixed sometimes it was good, most of the time i left thinking why did i even go there? Now when it comes to my meds im very picky I understand you cant make everyone happy, but there has been so many times that its unacceptable. This place it the last resort for these reasons. 1. Several times i have picked up my meds, on the menu and board stated that the flower was well above 20% thc, after gettting said meds (several times) lone behold on the packaging the give its well under 20% thc. 2. You dont get the quality they claim to have, the meds are so inconsistent its unbelievable. You can go more than once and the same flower that you got earlier has different levels as the time earlier in the day.... 3. They do not give you what you pay for, this is the only reason I have bought a scale, they have given me so much less that what ive paid for I literally would rather cut a toe off them return here. One 5 separate occasions I have got flower that i requested a gram to 4, and its either been .6 short, to full grams. They say "hey we will give you a free gram on your birthday" but even that supposed gram comes to .4, so either their scale is broken or the person weighing things out should be changed. WOULD NEVER RECOMMEND