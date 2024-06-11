DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Nature’s Care Co - Rolling Meadows (Medical & Recreational)
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Nature’s Care Co - Rolling Meadows (Medical & Recreational)
Dedicated to raising the quality of your life. Long before modern pharma, Nature provided care and remedies for human suffering. Nature's care believes that cannabis is one of those remarkable holistic solutions. We exist to bring that knowledge and compassion aid to all that suffer. We are in this life together, connected by mother nature and to each other.
Leafly member since 2016
Followers: 898
975 Rohlwing Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL
License 284000050-AUDO
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentDebit
Open until Wednesday at 9pm CT
142 Reviews of Nature’s Care Co - Rolling Meadows (Medical & Recreational)
write a review
4.7
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
see all reviews
d........9
June 11, 2024
l........m
December 12, 2023
Verified Shopper
d........1
November 16, 2023
m........z
November 6, 2023