stoneynegroni on April 11, 2019

I usually shop at Nature's Kiss. Today when I went in, the customer service representative was extremely rude and not helpful whatsoever. He was an older gentleman, possibly the oldest guy employed there. I asked what he recommended for pain and he responded with "Anything, it doesn't matter." Excuse me, but it does matter. That's why I'm the customer. The CSR in question seemed like he was miserable and hated his job. In the future, if Nature's Kiss wants to keep customers, they should probably treat their customers with respect and not give them attitude. Unfortunately, I will not be recommending Nature's Kiss at this time.