First of all…1)Flora the main brand of flower they sell is amazing always fresh in the bag unlike Solhaus or @FreshGrean(spelled wrong on purpose)Where it’s so dry it turns to dust.The staff have helped me find the right meds for daytime without causing more anxiety.And a breakthrough panic attack med and nite time relax as well. The Gelato is bright green covered in Purple and some pink even all the buds are purple and Thursday is $35 1/8 s not $40 anymore,bonus! I also got forbidden Zkittles and it’s great to for creativity then fades to mellow and body warmth like a Xanax. I’ve had LavenderJones, and Magic Pineapple Gelato too and it was great both are covered in purple (gelatos)the Zkittles is more green with orange hairs and purple specks. Very moist has great lemonine and Mycrene terp profile where lots of peeps don’t know is just as or more important than THC percent along with CBG so if you can take the 1:1 tincture through out the day it’ll keep your cannabanoid system flowing enhancing mood etc. Bs. Giving you brain a sudden slam of smoke the beat way if u have $200 is a Pax 3 it’s Bluetooth to ur phone you input the strain and it tells u all %’s of THC’s Terps CBD CBN CBG and then it tells you what to set the temp to at beginning of inhale to tast all the terps without combustion then it quickly heats to pull all THC out. And this dispensary has it! Great selection of wax,shatter and other balms etc shlong. Def check them out!