Excellent shop with wonderful owners!
Thank you so very much for your kind words and taking the time to leave us a review!! We appreciate you so much! Enjoyed our visit today!! :) See you soon!
Really love this dispensary. Great team and awesome attitides and customer service and great selection
Thank you bunches for the review!!! We appreciate you taking the time and hope to see you again soon!!! We want to be your dispensary of CHOICE!!! Be sure to mention this review when you come back in so we can be certain we added loyalty points to your account!!! Again, Thank you!
Awesome people, awesome prices and great quality!
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us a review!! We appreciate you and will strive to always provide you with the best in service and medicine!!!
This is MY go-to dispensary in Durant. Since my first visit, I haven't been anywhere else. I have shopped at all of the dispensaries in the Durant area & this one is my personal favorite. The staff is very friendly & knowledglable. They have a variety of products but not so many to overwhelm those new to the experience. With competitive prices and daily specials, you can't beat their prices anywhere else.
Thank you SO very much for taking the time to leave such a caring review!! We appreciate you more than you know! Thank you for always trusting us with your needs!! Thank you girly!! See you soon!!
I absolutely love this place. They are very knowledgeable and friendly. I love that they have a list for each flower and what medical issues each flower helps u with. I have never left this place disappointed. I have and will continue to recommend people to this place.
We thank you so very much, we absolutely adore and appreciate you both!!! Thank you for always trusting us with your needs! Hope to see you guys soon!!
Love this place! Owned by mother and daughter and you get treated like family there. It's a great atmosphere. Products and prices are really great too! And plus they are very well educated on all everything! Amazing place, recommend this dispensary over other ones for sure!
Thank you so very much to both of you!! It is a pleasure to be able to help find what you're looking for! Hope to see again you soon!! :)
This is the only dispensery I use now. Great and knowledgeable ladies. Theres always a great deal going on and new strains floating through.
Thank you bunches!! You know we always look forward to your visits! Kassidy and I very much appreciate your business and are happy you are part of our Nature's Own family!!!
Nice shop. clean, professional, helpful.
We very much appreciate you taking the time to review us!!! We will always work hard to exceed patient expectations in all areas! Come back soon!!!
Love this place the People and Product are amazing, staff is very helpful and knowledgable of their products..
Thank you so much!!! We appreciate you and hope to see you again soon!! Thank you for trusting us with your needs!
wonderful atmosphere, competitive pricing would recommend. BRING CASH lul
Thank you so very much!! We appreciate you, and we hope to see you again soon!!