NewMexicoeWine on November 5, 2019

This is MY go-to dispensary in Durant. Since my first visit, I haven't been anywhere else. I have shopped at all of the dispensaries in the Durant area & this one is my personal favorite. The staff is very friendly & knowledglable. They have a variety of products but not so many to overwhelm those new to the experience. With competitive prices and daily specials, you can't beat their prices anywhere else.