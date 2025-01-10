Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Nature's Releaf ® - Garner
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 3
2341 Timber Dr, Garner, NC
License 83-3803115
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am ET
Photos of Nature's Releaf ® - Garner
Promotions at Nature's Releaf ® - Garner
Updates from Nature's Releaf ® - Garner
0 Reviews of Nature's Releaf ® - Garner
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.