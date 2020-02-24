Boomersooner710
The products, people and environment are top notch. Love the GMO!
Thank you! Glad you like the shop and that funky GMO. Hope to see you again soon!
Amazing customer service, great environment and most importantly quality smoke. Will be returning!
Thanks so much!! Glad you enjoyed the place as much as we do, hope to see you back soon!
good stuff
Thank you!
I love getting 3 grams of concentrates for $120 OTD!
We're glad you like that special! It's a patient favorite.
Very professional setting and excellent patient service. The quality of the products are great and the variety they carry greater.
Thank you, we greatly appreciate the kind words. Come back and see us soon!
Amazing. So nice and clean
Thank you so much! Come back and see us soon!
very well put together store, very inviting wide open floor plan. really neat and clean store. their flower is off the chain. will be my go to shop from here on out.
We love hearing that Naturemeds is now your go to store! We can't wait to see you again.
Love everything about this dispensary! The atmosphere, the people, and of course the flower! Left me Comfortably Dumb!
Is there anybody in there? Just nod if you can hear me Is there anyone at home? Thanks so much for stopping by! The comfortably dumb is one of our personal favorites as well. Come back and see us soon!
Very calming atmosphere. Products displayed neatly. Great employees. Very friendly and knowledgeable. They’ve got the best flower in Ada. Ask for strains from Full Moon Pharms! They’re great!!! This will be the only dispensary in town that I buy my flower from.
Thank you so much for the kind words! We strive to keep the best products, especially flower, on the shelf for our patients. Come back and see us soon!
Great people, great selection, cool location!
Thanks so much! We love our location and glad you do to!