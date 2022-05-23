Nature’s Medicines - Show Low (Med/Rec)
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Nature’s Medicines - Show Low (Med/Rec)
Green Hills Patient Center is the White Mountains’ premier marijuana dispensary and recreational establishment. We are located in the historic town of Show Low, Arizona and we carry a variety of marijuana including: flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, edibles, CBD & more. Our large flower strain selections are some of the best in the state. If you are new to medical marijuana, our highly trained and knowledgeable staff are here to answer any questions you may have. As a new patient or consumer, it’s easy to become a little intimidated by all the new information and products to learn about. Rest assured that the professionals at Green Hill Patient Center will provide you with as much information as you can handle. It’s our job, as well as our pleasure, to help you find the right products (and dosage) to suit your particular needs. Our primary goal is, and always will be, to facilitate your needs to make sure you have a positive, comfortable, and healing experience with medical marijuana. Green Hills Patient Center offers generous discounts and specials. Check out our social media & menu pages for details. Sign up for emails and text messages for the latest and greatest discounts and specials.
Leafly member since 2014
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
Photos of Nature’s Medicines - Show Low (Med/Rec)
Deals at Nature’s Medicines - Show Low (Med/Rec)
Buy 1 Get 1 - Anything in-store;Up to an eighth of Flower 10% off their 1st order ASK THE RECEPTIONIST TO ADD YOUR PHONE NUMBER FOR TEXT UPDATES ON SPECIALS AND CHANGES!