So disappointed! Went in because of their new patient special. 20$ off any regular price purchase. Didnt find out until I got there that it excludes flower. I see the have changed that already because the girl apologized and told me that she needed to change it because it does look like that. So right from the start not happy. Then as she is putting the weed in the container she is dropping it on the ground. I'm sure it was just put back in the jar when I left. And the free gram of "hash" that I got is not Hash, it is just kief compressed together. Will not go back and I highly recommend another dispensary. Try MetroMeds they've always been on point.