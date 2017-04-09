DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Nature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek
Cave Creek, AZ
4.5(255 reviews)
257 Reviews of Nature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek
4.5(257)
write a review
4.4
Quality
4.6
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
l........3
April 9, 2017
I stopped in at Cave Creek Cannabis when I was in the area. I sadly have to say I wasn't really impressed. It's a pretty small place, with glass windows where you can see right into the dispensary from outside. Not a huge selection. I got a gram of shatter that I was told was a sativa strain, but when I researched it later, I found out it is an indica dominant hybrid. Definitley not what I was asking for. The budtender seemed a little bored and uninterested. I also noticed when I got home that the receipt had someone else's patient name and number! I usually do my research beforehand to figure out what I'm planning to get, but this was a spur of the moment stop
S........z
October 7, 2017
Picked up a gram of chemdawg from CCC only to find 7 seeds in the bud, I get having lower quality buds but come on, you sell seedy buds for more than other dispensaries sell higher tier buds, also got a half gram of snowman in a needle, the resin was black. If you're broke and only got 10 dollars and no weed. This is the place for you, I don't think I'll ever find myself back at this location again.
p........e
August 24, 2017
this place sucks. you can defend them because sure they're honest with them putting big stems and trees with their oz, but check this. I got an oz of their Bubba kush, which the quality was dog shit, took it home, weight it on my big ass scale and it game out to be 17gs. now I have 11gs missing and now I'm put close to my limit without getting the full 28gs of medication.
v........e
June 1, 2017
Will never in my life return to this dispensary. ONE GRAM HAD OVER 10 SEEDS. Didn't smell danky, flower overall is dry as hell. F this place.
a........5
November 8, 2017
Wish I could return the MMJ. Not to get my money back but my allotment back. Huge disappointment. Do not recommend.
c........4
May 11, 2017
Small location, was excited to try the 99 dollar ounce with "SOME" seeds... got home and sifted the seeds out and I came to 11.2 grams of seeds meaning I only got 16.8 grams for 99 dollars. Do yourself a favor and get a decent quality half ounce for less from somewhere else.. also forgot to toss in the first time patient pre roll. 10/10 would NOT recommend
F........3
June 19, 2017
This place is a joke. They never have the strains it says are available. The staff is always changing which says the owner doesn't know how to run a shop. I live close, but I'd rather drive a half hour to buy real weed from people who know what they're doing.
m........k
November 1, 2017
The guy who helped me out was nice, but the weed I got was shit. I was showed these beautiful nugs and next thing I know hes dumping broken up scraps into a plastic baggie, put a sticker on it and said to have a good day. It smokes but its nothing special. You can tell its old by the way it turns into powder.
A........e
April 18, 2018
Their “first mistake growing that passes on the savings to you” to “were trying to lower the prices of weed in the valley” if your quality at your grow is literally dirt weed you’d might want to hire new growers or something. I don’t care how “Organic” your medicine is. If it’s too harsh to inhale what’s the point? The owner of this place needs to expand his lease, and put money into the place. No body paid 250+ for a medical card to smoke that...
1........y
January 21, 2017
I did not like that everyday people can watch u through the windows from outside. I was very unhappy with he product I purchased, I did go in to purchase the special of a half for $160 and since I am new to purchasing and consuming for medical purposes I was not sure what to expect. The person that helped me was very nice. I was shown several different strains and from the two that I chose I thought were the less seedy and stems, although when I got home and started cleaning and boy was I disappointed. Lots of seeds and stems and not at all impressed with the quality. I thought there should be some quality and standards in place?
a........o
January 14, 2017
first off this place doesn't open till 10 a.m. Google Maps + Leafly both listed as 9 a.m. but the staff is too lazy to change it. low quality meds when I came they only had one strain that wasn't full of seeds don't waste your time. Watch Leafly change this to a 5-star review
L........e
June 25, 2017
I've been here a few times. The staff have been friendly and I think the owner was there once 😊 and spoke to me while helping someone. He also needed to remind the guy waiting on me to give me the first time customer bonus. I think this place has potential if standards changed in flower production, sale and containment. The zip lock Baggie really doesn't work for me, it did in the 1970's but not when I'm paying for medicinal quality flower!!! Perhaps standards and regulations need to be set in a way that still benefits all.
D........G
November 21, 2018
This was my first shop, ever. As a new card holder I went to the place closest to home. I had to walk through a cloud of strong chemical cleaning spray to get inside. The shop is dark, small, cramped and untidy. It felt sleezy. They did not have any low dose candy. I asked if they could get some, clerk said he could and that it would take two weeks. He wrote down my information and nobody ever called me. Lame.
p........3
June 6, 2017
Inconvenient hours, closes too early
s........p
December 26, 2018
Unfortunate update to my earlier 5 star review. I was so impressed with the personal service I received when I stopped in that I jumped the gun on the review. I did not try the product first! All the flower was extremely dry. Had to get a bovine pack just to moisten enough to choke a smoke. CBD isolate.It doesn't agree with me. I don't know what they process this powder with but it's not nice to a sensitive digestive system. Strange for CDB. I spoke to the asst. mgr. She told me to try it again! I am sick. I don't medicate for fun. Guess this is not the place. Saves me a 19 mile drive.
T........d
February 27, 2018
This place has to be the smallest dispensary in AZ there's like 3 chairs and a glass wall right in front of u in the waiting room. The flower is way over priced for the quality. Almost 400$ for an ounce of "top shelf" are u guys serious? They also lied straight to my face telling me the cartridges I got were 90% THC when really they were in the low 70s.. One of the budtenders was pretty cool but the other one was rude.. Your better off driving down the street there's much better places.
z........y
October 16, 2018
I was majorly disappointed. I had just came from Bartlett Lake and I was injured so I was looking for medicinal for the rest of my ride home... I bought their top shelf.. not only is their inventory extremely small ... a single gram was $15 and the weed was so mediocre I can never go back there. Also, do not use their ATM machine it will cost you $6.50 on top of your purchase.... and again for being such a very small place, if you call them you're not worth them answering their phone they will tell you to leave a message... What kind of company does that? My advice is keep driving... there are plenty of other dispensaries :-)
E........d
March 27, 2018
There out door bud is very poor quality I have found hair and and a string in my bud
A........o
December 18, 2017
I tried some of their outdoor Bud thinking that it was going to be good for the price but honestly it's just over price Reggie. Seedless reggie. Dry hard and crumbly.
R........f
February 13, 2019
So disappointed! Went in because of their new patient special. 20$ off any regular price purchase. Didnt find out until I got there that it excludes flower. I see the have changed that already because the girl apologized and told me that she needed to change it because it does look like that. So right from the start not happy. Then as she is putting the weed in the container she is dropping it on the ground. I'm sure it was just put back in the jar when I left. And the free gram of "hash" that I got is not Hash, it is just kief compressed together. Will not go back and I highly recommend another dispensary. Try MetroMeds they've always been on point.
E........r
September 28, 2018
Tiny shop. Tender was pushy and flower was mediocre.
d........s
November 5, 2017
David is a great budtender! Very friendly and helpful.
K........m
July 21, 2017
Read their Leafly bio and loved their honesty about the seeds. They had an issue and are working to resolve it. Thanks for being open about that. Such nice people to purchase from to start my Friday. Their prices are good and their honesty is what helped me make the commute up North to see them. Will be back.
P........7
November 8, 2017
what can I say more the out side grow flower is like old times but with out the seed and stems not only good meds but great services at a price that cant be beat no where in the valley sure I drove 40 miles to get it but it was worth the price for what I got I met the owner who was cool and voted most likely to own a dispensary I said how do you do this so cheap with out seeds and steams he said simple the sun is free I cut out the middle man so he fixed the seed problem and lowered the price and passed on the saving to the patients THE HOUSE FLOWER IS FINE worth the drive