This was my third unimpressive experience at this dispensary. Today I did some research on flower products on this app. Seen a product that caught my eye with a rather high THC rating once I purchased the product the THC level is approximately half of what was stated on this app. then they claimed their veterans discount didn't apply to half Oz's. This isn't my go to dispensary and happened to be in the area I was at, won't be spend my money at this particular dispensary any time soon, If I can help it.