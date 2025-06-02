DISPENSARY
Nature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek
About this dispensary
Nature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek
Formerly Cave Creek Cannabis 6812 E. Cave Creek Rd., Cave Creek AZ. 480-488-2979. Natures Wonder prides itself in providing the highest quality cannabis, with a wide selection at affordable prices. Our team of knowledgeable and compassionate staff connects with each customer to provide a positive and genuine experience. Natures Wonder is a community helping to enhance everyday life through medicinal and recreational cannabis.
Leafly member since 2013
Followers: 757
6812 East Cave Creek Road, Unit #3, Cave Creek, AZ
License 00000001DCQP00496571/00000037ESIX56363099
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalDeliveryAZ licensed
Hours and Info (MT)
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Available until 6:30pm MT
delivery Info
Scheduling available in checkout
Today’s hours
Free delivery min spend$30PaymentCash
Available until 5pm MT
257 Reviews of Nature's Wonder Dispensary - Cave Creek
4.4
Quality
4.6
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
