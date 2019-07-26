ahood19
The lady was very knowledgeable and kind. She answered every question I had with a smile.
Always very friendly, knowledgeable staff. I like that their flower is not prepackaged, they select it, weigh it and package it when you order.
Great prices! The girls are always welcoming and have good recommendations. They also have great weekly deals and rewards you can sign up for.
I personally think that Chance and his crew are the best in town. I Have never been mislead or disappointed when visiting Nectar. If your looking for a Place for information or product, Nectar is the place to go. Jason archer
their top shelf should be on bottom. the star dawg was horrible. the prices dont match from leafy nor do their strains. I was lied to by the girl behind the counter. Nectar needs to get fresher buds with better quality and employees that will help the customers and not lie to them. I hope they get better
Sorry you feel that way! We stand by our products. All test results and strain info is readily available for all of our flower. If you'd have provided any identifiable information or let us know you weren't happy, we would attempt to make things right. Regardless, we hope you find the medicine you're looking for!
Really like the good people there good atmosphere good deals recommend it to all my friends
Absolutely the BEST customer service! Jade and Chance are both helpful, compassionate, and care for their patients! Competitive prices and their products have NEVER disappointed!! Go check them out!!
Thanks so much for the kind words! It's always a pleasure seeing you in the store!!!! :)
The quality product and kind and knowledgeable staff make this dispensary a place I plan on returning to!!!! The flower is fantastic!
We are glad you enjoyed it! Thanks so much for the review and kind words! See you again soon!
Very Nice staff and very informative, great deals on product and a wide variety to choose from.
Thank you sir!
nice shop with a very clean and professional atmosphere. nice selection of products, and promotion deals.
We appreciate your business...and the review!