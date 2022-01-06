NETA - Franklin Adult Use
Promotions
$200 to help with the cost of becoming or staying a patient! NETA wants to help pick up the tab for our patients, both for new patient evaluations and renewals. That is why we are offering every patient $200 in vouchers when you spend $200 at any NETA location. No process, no hassle. Just come in within 30 days of becoming a new patient or renewing your doctor recommendation to receive this amazing benefit. Visit http://netacare.org/become-a-patient/ to learn more!
*Credit redemption limit: $150 per visit. Vouchers are not transferable, have no cash value and may not be combined with the “refer a friend” credit. Voucher must be presented to receive credit. Program subject to change.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.