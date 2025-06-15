Nevaeh Verde Dispensary is Belleville’s premier cannabis destination, offering curated selections of premium flower, edibles, topicals, concentrates, and wellness products in a stylish, welcoming space. Conveniently located in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Belleville, NJ—right next to the NJ Transit Light Rail—we proudly serve the surrounding Essex and Union County communities, including Newark, Bloomfield, Nutley, East Orange, and beyond. Our knowledgeable budtenders are here to guide you through your experience, whether you're a first-time visitor or a seasoned cannabis enthusiast. From personalized recommendations to product education, we’re committed to helping you find exactly what you need. Visit Nevaeh Verde for exceptional service, high-quality cannabis, and a vibe that feels like home.