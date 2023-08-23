Search doctors near you
NeverRest Medical Dispensary
Hello and welcome to NeverRest’s Leafly page!! We are on the edge of West Siloam Springs, away from the hustle & bustle!! NeverRest is ran by patients for patients, so you know we carry the best of the best from right here in Oklahoma! We also keep the prices fair! 👽 ( tax included) Come on in, we are open!! New patients get 10% off & a penny preroll ( a good preroll, not one you want to throw out the window! Family owned & operated!!
430 Brent Ln, West Siloam Springs, OK
License DAAA-CSBZ-ZH20
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
8:30am - 10pm
monday
7am - 12am
tuesday
7am - 12am
wednesday
7am - 12am
thursday
7am - 1am
friday
7am - 1am
saturday
7am - 1am
1 Review of NeverRest Medical Dispensary
u........3
July 9, 2023
Clean, lots of great products of quality. Bulk deals are a plus. Liked the tax included in pricing.