Hello and welcome to NeverRest’s Leafly page!! We are on the edge of West Siloam Springs, away from the hustle & bustle!! NeverRest is ran by patients for patients, so you know we carry the best of the best from right here in Oklahoma! We also keep the prices fair! 👽 ( tax included) Come on in, we are open!! New patients get 10% off & a penny preroll ( a good preroll, not one you want to throw out the window! Family owned & operated!!