T4hst on December 21, 2017

I hustled over to the shop after work in order to be part of their “20th” day of the month deals. I was informed when I got there that had just done their “20th” special on the 19th the day before. I asked about this and the person serving actually told me they switch up the day because “too many people were showing up” on the 20th for the deal. I mentioned this seemed a bit unfair when a girl from across the counter angirly yelled that they “handed out flyers” and them said last month they did it on the 25th and laughed as if she was making fun of me. I had actually been to the shop the Saturday before and purchased nearly $300 worth of product and there was no flyer handed out or posted. Ultimately the deal was not a big issue but the condensing mean service really left an impression on me.