StonerPatriot
I think everyone should give this place a shot at least once. The store manager (hey Josh!) helped me exchange a defective product. Really great service! I can’t wait to be back in the area. See you soon New Amsterdam Naturals!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
I think everyone should give this place a shot at least once. The store manager (hey Josh!) helped me exchange a defective product. Really great service! I can’t wait to be back in the area. See you soon New Amsterdam Naturals!
Staff is very friendly!
This place is spacious and organized. A small parking lot is available. They had a full stock of items from the Jetty brand, of which I'm a fan. The product displays are accessible, but since there are multiple registers, other customers can get in the way of viewing all the great products they are selling. Other than that, this place is perfect.
What a great shop, I really like how they treat the customer/patient and communicate well. Even the security is nice and polite.
I have to say I really appreciate the Tax free days for Medicinal, as it was the taxes were the main reason I stopped going here. I just wish they had the same selection and vibes that were there before. Overall still a solid shop. Cannastar strains are usually on point!
The only dispensary I go to
I love NAN, been coming here since I got my Rec and it’s local so that makes It even better. They always got the best buds and have a nice selection of wax and edibles. I just wish they get more nameless wax and cartridges cause i love that but other than that. Nan will always leave you with a smile on your face. Everyone is friendly and respectful and give GREAT recommendations. They know their store buds and they got some of the best cookies in LA.
I hustled over to the shop after work in order to be part of their “20th” day of the month deals. I was informed when I got there that had just done their “20th” special on the 19th the day before. I asked about this and the person serving actually told me they switch up the day because “too many people were showing up” on the 20th for the deal. I mentioned this seemed a bit unfair when a girl from across the counter angirly yelled that they “handed out flyers” and them said last month they did it on the 25th and laughed as if she was making fun of me. I had actually been to the shop the Saturday before and purchased nearly $300 worth of product and there was no flyer handed out or posted. Ultimately the deal was not a big issue but the condensing mean service really left an impression on me.
I've had flowers from here where I definitely paid for water weight. The prices could be lower. It's concerning that they've got deals but if you don't mention them to the budtender you don't get them.
This is a fantastic shop! Gret staff and selection.