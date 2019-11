snikda on April 14, 2019

Only my second time going there due to it being Sunday. My regular place was closed. This place has twice now said they don’t know how to do Oklahoma Tax Exemption. Was told they can’t do that there. The other places I have been to so far have been able to do it no problem. The other thing is, I was told you can’t get a veteran discount and use tax exemption at the same time, either one or the other but not both. Like wtf? None of the other places have a problem with giving the veteran discount and using tax exemption at the same time. By Oklahoma law you are required to take the OK state tax off when a person presents the tax exempt card. As others have mentioned on here they are over priced: $25, 20, 15. Just bought some 10 GMO x Sunset Sherbert, it’s definitely not worth the top shelf price. Tasty and ok, but the buck is too high for the bang. Plus side, the nug I pulled out gave me 2 good looking seeds. Lol